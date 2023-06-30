Kenya: It's for You My Love! - Wrestler Mahabila Gushes Over Wife After Winning Bronze in Hammamet

Hammamet — Behind every successful man, there is a woman, and for wrestler Mathayo Mahabila, this saying has an absolute truth beneath it.

The 25-year old warder attached to the Prisons Training College in Ruiru clinched bronze at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, and says this has been majorly down to the support he receives from his wife Nancy Ndalira.

"She always tells me to bring her a medal. Not just daily giving her my sweaty unforms to wash. She has really been supportive because as a sportsman, you are always occupied with camp or games and she has been very understanding. If you don't find such a woman as a sportsman, it will become very difficult but for me, she has been behind my success," Mahabila noted.

He added; "I dedicate this to her and my child who turns two next month. This is the best birthday gift I could give the little one."

Mahabila beat Tunisia's Khaireddine Ben Tlili 3-2 to win the bronze medal in the men's 80kg category, after dropping to the third and fourth play-off following defeat to Senegal's Ngor Niakhe in the semis.

"I feel delighted because last month at the qualifiers I finished in fourth place and now I have improved that to a bronze. I want to dedicate this to my lovely wife who has been really supportive to my career," said Mahabila.

He now says the victory has given him motivation as he engages a new gear towards qualifying for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

"The Olympics are a bit different because we play on carpet and here we do it on sand. But, these are almost same conditions we train in and it has given me lots of motivation to qualify for Paris," added the 25-year old.

Mahabila had earlier beaten the Tunisian in the preliminary rounds, and he knew it was going to be tough meeting again.

He hit the first point, but the Tunisian responded after landing him out of the sector. It was a tough duel, and the Tunisian landed the next point by putting Mahabila on his knee. But the Kenyan fought hard and levelled after dragging the Tunisian beyond the sector.

He then scored the game winning point next, when he pushed his opponent out of the sector again.

Tlili asked for a Video Review, which he lost after a lengthy check, and the Kenyan had his bronze.