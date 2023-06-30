Kenya/Tunisia: We Paid for Inexperience, Say Harambee Sand Stars After Fourth Place Finish in Hammamet

Hammamet — Harambee Sand Stars finished fourth out of five participating teams at the second edition of the Africa Beach Games in Hamammet, Tunisia, in what was their debut in the quadrennial event.

The team had a chance to place themselves on possible medal form on their last day of action when they played against Morocco, but they lost 6-3 against Morocco who came from 2-1 down to clinch victory.

And now, the team says the defeat, their third of the competition came down to experience and simple technicalities of beach football.

"We conceded so many penalties because of technicalities and that was our major undoing. Our opponents are much more experienced than us because they have been playing at this level for years while for us, we are just getting started," captain of the day Wilberforce Lugogo, a former Bandari FC midfielder says.

He adds; "We thank the government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) as well as the Football Kenya federation (FKF) for making it possible for us to come here. We want to have more of this and if that can happen, I think we can build a very strong team."

Against Morocco, Answar Shamuni scored a brace while the other was from Lucky Mrabu. The latter had cancelled out Anouar Frindi's early goal. Frindi scored a hattrick for the Moroccans.

Senegal lead the standings on goal difference. They are on nine points, same as Morocco. The two clash in the final match on Friday, with a winner take all tag. Neighbors Tanzania are angling for bronze, and they face Libya in the last match also on Friday.