Kenya: Women Basketball Team Angles for Podium Finish at Africa Beach Games

Hammamet — The 3x3 basketball team will angle for a podium finish on the final day of competition at the second Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, after qualifying for the semi-finals on Thursday evening.

The Kenyan team of Medina Okot, Mary Lisa Omondi, MaryAnne Nyagaki and Margaret Nerea powered beyond Uganda with a nervous 11-9 win in the quarter finals to make it into the last four, where they take on home girls Tunisia.

Victory against the tournament hosts will guarantee them a medal while defeat will still see them remain in medal contention as they drop down to the bronze medal match.

Mary Lisa, who has been Team Kenya's star at the tournament says they are going for gold.

"We are delighted to make the semi and we will do our best to get into medal position," Lisa said after the match.

Lisa starred once again for the Kenyan girls with five points against Uganda. While she had the biggest contribution of the game in terms of points, it was her Zetech University teammate Medina Okot who delivered the match winning points.

With scores tied at 9-9 and 4.3secs to play, Okot was fouled under the rim and handed two free throws, and she made both.

The Kenyan girls were however handed a tense moment immediately after the restart when Uganda's Shakira Nanvubya won a foul off Lisa, but luckily she missed both her efforts from the free-throw line.

At the same time, the men's team finished in fifth place after edging out Benin 13-10 in the ranking match. They had dropped off medal contention after losing to neighbors Rwanda in the quarter finals.

David Gichohi was Kenya's star-man, hitting eight of the 13 points the team netted.