South Africa: Emmanuel Macron's Wish to Attend BRICS Summit a Tricky Litmus Test for South Africa

analysis

If Cyril Ramaphosa gets invited to G7 summits, should France's Macron not be invited to South Africa's BRICS summit?

French President Emmanuel Macron's stated wish to be invited to the BRICS summit in South Africa in August presents a litmus test of what the BRICS bloc is becoming: a neutral partnership to objectively boost the development of emerging nations, or a support group for Russia against Western efforts to isolate and sanction it because of its invasion of Ukraine.

It seems likely South Africa will fail the test, adding to a growing sense that BRICS is becoming more of a liability than an asset to South Africa.

Last week, visiting French foreign minister Catherine Colonna told journalists that she had conveyed to Naledi Pandor, her South African counterpart, Macron's interest in attending the BRICS summit. Pandor said this would be an "innovation" but that it was up to President Ramaphosa, who will chair the summit.

A senior official later told Daily Maverick that France had not formally requested an invitation for Macron, and in any case, Ramaphosa would have to consult the leaders of the other BRICS member states - Brazil, Russia, India and China - before deciding whether to invite Macron.

Bridge-builder

French sources said that Paris was unlikely to request an invitation formally, but felt it was...