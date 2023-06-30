Rwanda Investigation Bureau Explains Reason Behind Rise in Crime Statistics

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has cited its enhanced investigative capacity as the reason behind the continuous rise in crime statistics in the country. The bureau added that its investigators are now better equipped to detect concealed and unreported crimes.

New statistics reveal that the fiscal year 2022/2023 witnessed the highest crime rate in the past five years. According to figures presented to the parliament by Solina Nyirahabimana, the Minister of State in charge of Constitutional and Legal Affairs recently, the RIB has already investigated over 84,453 crimes this year, surpassing the total of 78,373 registered in 2022.

This upward trend in crime statistics has been observed over the past five years. For instance, in 2018, RIB investigated 39,998 crimes, a number that increased to 48,869 in 2019 and further rose to 58,585 in 2020.

Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB, explained to The New Times that the actual number of crimes committed has remained constant, but the statistics have increased due to improved investigative capabilities. He mentioned that joint operations, cooperation, and the ability to uncover concealed crimes have contributed to the rise.

"The increase in statistics is a result of enhanced capacity, capability, and an increase in the number of investigators. This has led to the detection of concealed and unreported crimes," Murangira revealed.

He also attributed the improvement in crime reporting to the decentralization of RIB services, the establishment of Isange One Stop Centres (IOSC) at District Hospitals, the utilization of RIB Mobile Vans in remote areas, hotlines, and other measures that have made it easier for the public to report crimes.

Furthermore, Murangira emphasized that crime awareness campaigns conducted in collaboration with different institutions have led to increased public knowledge about their rights, resulting in reduced tolerance for petty crimes.

"The use of threats, primarily through SMS and phone calls, ranks among the top ten crimes," he revealed.

"The high level of detection and public trust has encouraged the reporting of all offenses, including minor ones. Additionally, enhanced international cooperation in information sharing and joint operations have been instrumental in combating cross-border crimes," he added.

According to RIB, the top ten offenses in Rwanda include theft (predominantly simple theft), assault or battery, drug abuse, defilement, use of threats, harassment of spouses, breach of trust, fraud, damaging or plundering of trees, crops, or agricultural tools, and forgery.

"There are no new crimes among the top ten offenses, which account for 92.9 percent of the total crimes. The assessment reveals that these crimes already existed in the community but were concealed," Dr. Murangira clarified.

While the RIB anticipates that the statistics for committed crimes will continue to rise as efforts and strategies to combat crime increase, they expect a gradual decline as the "reservoir of unreported incidents diminishes."