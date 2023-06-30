Sudan: Attacks Torment Darfur Despite Eid Truce

Zalingei / Manwashi / Kalma — Despite the declared Eid El Adha* truce, Darfur continues to be plagued by violence. The capital of Central Darfur, Zalingei, witnessed a brutal attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that left government buildings looted and set ablaze. In South Darfur, the area of Manwashi suffered a violent assault by RSF-backed militiamen. Displaced people in Kalma camp near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, face shortages of food and medicine. RSF's media advisor acknowledged collaborative efforts to end the bloodshed in Darfur.

The capital of Central Darfur, Zalingei, was attacked on Tuesday by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Local sources told Radio Dabanga that government buildings, "including the Ministry of Health, Zalingei Hospital, police station, customs office, Central Reserve, Zalingei Court, and the Public Prosecution office", were looted and set ablaze. All government vehicles were reportedly stolen during the attack.

In South Darfur, the area and market of Manwashi, 74km away from Nyala the capital, faced a violent assault by RSF-backed militiamen, resulting in loss of lives and injuries.

According to a statement by the Darfur Bar Association, "an armed group launched arbitrary killings, looting, and forced displacement on Manwashi". The attackers reportedly returned with full equipment for a second attack on Monday, causing additional deaths and injuries. The DBA strongly condemned these acts of violence and held the RSF responsible, demanding an immediate end to hostilities and the prosecution of RSF members.

In Kalma camp, located near Nyala, South Darfur, displaced people face shortages of food and medicine due to an influx of people fleeing the ongoing conflict between the SAF and the RSF in the state capital Nyala. Kalma camp Sheikh Ishag Abdallah spoke of overcrowding, and told Radio Dabanga that "approximately 77 families arrived from Otash camp" following heavy shelling that killed nine people.

RSF remarks

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Ahmed Abdeen, the RSF media advisor, acknowledged "collaborative efforts and initiatives between the RSF, various Darfuri components, and armed groups to end the bloodshed in Darfur". Abdeen urged an end to the cycle of violence and accused military intelligence in Darfur of inciting clashes with the local communities. He emphasised the need to dismantle inflammatory narratives within Darfuri society.

The RSF Media Advisor also acknowledged instances of abuse by some RSF members and highlighted the establishment of a field court affiliated with the RSF.

*Also known as the 'Feast of the Sacrifice', Eid El Adha in the Muslim lunar calendar falls on the 10th day of Dhu El Hijjah. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.(The Jewish and Christian religions believe that according to Genesis 22:2, Abraham took his son Isaac to sacrifice.) Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this intervention, animals are sacrificed ritually. One third of their meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy. Sweets and gifts are given, and extended family are typically visited and welcomed. (Source: Wikipedia)