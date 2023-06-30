Tunisia: JAP-Hammamet 2023 (Beach Wrestling) - '3 Bronze Medals Is a Good Result for a First Participation' (Coach-Tunisia/Men)

29 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The national coach of the Tunisian men's beach wrestling team, Abdelkader Bahloul, has welcomed the results achieved by the Tunisian wrestlers at the 2nd African Beach Games JAP Hammamet 2023, whose participation resulted in three bronze medals.

In a statement to TAP, the coach said that Tunisian wrestling was represented in Hammamet by four wrestlers, three of whom reached the podium in their first participation at the JAP, which bodes well for the future and will serve as motivation to work harder and improve the technical level in order to achieve the objectives expected at the next events.

The coach added that the next challenge will be the Arab Games in Algiers next July, stressing that the main objective will continue to be to finish in the top places and win medals.

