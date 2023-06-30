Algeria: African Beach Games - JAP Hammamet 2023 (Day 7) - Algeria Tops the Medals Table, One Gold Ahead of Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia increased its tally to 34 medals (12 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze) in the competitions of the second edition of the African Beach Games, which are being held in Hammamet from June 23 to 30, after wrestlers Mohamed Saadaoui and Khadjja Jelassi won two bronze medals in the +90 kg and -70 kg categories on Thursday evening.

At the end of the seventh day of competition, Algeria remained in the lead with 13 gold medals, one gold medal ahead of Tunisia in second place.

Here is the medals table after Day 7:

Ranking

Gold

Silver

Bronze

1) Algeria

13

6

7

2) Tunisia

12

11

11

3) Morocco

6

9

4

4) Senegal

5

3

4

6) South Africa

1

4

5

7) Namibia

1

1

8) Cameroon

1

-) Gambia

1

10) Kenya

2

1

11) Mozambique

1

-) Madagascar

1

-) Côte d'Ivoire

1

-) Guinea-Bissau

1

15) Libya

2

16) Mali

1

-) Ghana

1

-) Mauritius

1

-) Rwanda

1

-) Djibouti

1