Angola: MPs Told to Strengthen Supervision of Public Accounts

Luanda — Members of National Assembly have been encouraged to strengthen the supervision of public accounts to boost the anti-corruption process underway in the country.

The call was made by director general of Action for Rural and Environment Development (ADRA), Carlos Cambuta, while addressing a training action designed for members of the Public Accounts Committees of SADC Parliaments on Thursday.

Cambuta noted that the National Assembly should increasingly focus on its function of overseeing the management of public resources.

"It turns out that this action is not yet in use as such, due to the Constitutional Court ruling that limits the supervisory function of the members of National Assembly", he said.

The head of ADRA said in terms of supervision "there is every need to review the Judgment of the Constitutional Court regarding the impediment of the AN to exercise its true role".

After considering the move as crucial in anti-corruption process, the official said that no restriction should be placed on the MPs so that they can , indeed,

play their true role.

He recalled that under Article 52 of the Constitution, citizens have the right to participate in public life and, as a result, to dialogue with local State institutions, to better understand the processes. DC/SC/TED/NIC