Angola: President Discusses Organisation of Angola Red Cross

29 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço and the chairperson of the organisation of the Angola Red Cross (CVA) Delfina Cumandala analysed Thursday in Luanda the issues related to this institution.

Delfina Cumandala confirmed this to the press at the end of an audience granted to her, adding that she presented to the Angolan Head of State, as CVA honorary president, matters that plague the institution.

Among the issues, the chairperson mentioned the ongoing projects and those linked to the social conditions of employees.

She said currently institution is operating with the support from national and international organisations and companies, with a view to helping the drought victims in some regions of the country.

Delfina Cumandala was elected chairperson of the Angola Red Cross during the elections held in May this year.

Angola Red Cross was created on March 16, 1978 and recognised by the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) on October 1, 1986.

It is also affiliated with the Federation of National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The institution provides social and medical assistance to needy people. AFL/AL/ADR/CF/NIC

