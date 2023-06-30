Angola: Finance Minister Ensures Stability in Payment of Salaries

Luanda — Angolan minister of Finance Vera Daves said Thursday in Luanda there are financial resources for civil servants and ensured stability in the balance of payments.

Vera Daves made the pledge at a press conference, stating that the Angolan Government paid 207 billion kwanzas this month of June.

"As for the salaries for the civil service salaries, we want to reassure you by saying that, a few minutes ago, we paid 207 billion kwanzas from the payroll of 211 billion kwanzas", she clarified.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference on "Financial inclusion", the minister explained that 4.1 billion kwanzas still need to be paid.

She took the opportunity to inform that "the institution will settle, even today (June 29) the salaries for civil service related to the month of June".

"We want to reassure the Angolans - men and women - that the State continues to fulfill its elementary commitments, such as salaries, debt services, running costs of the main institutions", she stressed.

The Conference on "Financial Inclusion in Angola - Challenges and Opportunities", sponsored by the National Bank of Angola (BNA), aimed to present the main conclusions and recommendations of the Finscope Consumer Angola 2022 Survey.

This is a survey on the State of Financial Inclusion in Angola, carried out by FinMark Trus.

Also attended the event governor of the BNA Tiago Dias and the minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira. JAM/AC/TED/NIC