Mozambique: Do Communities Benefit From Natural Resource Exploitation?

Maputo — A study on the governance of extractive resources, undertaken by a consortium of civil society organisations, has concluded that the exploitation of natural resources in Mozambique has brought more risks than benefits to local communities.

The study covered the southern province of Inhambane, the central provinces of Sofala and Tete, and the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa. Among the problems identified are environmental pollution in Tete, caused by coal mining, the alleged damage to fisheries caused by the research undertaken by the South African hydrocarbon company Sasol on the Inhambane coast, and complaints by Mozambican businessmen that they are not included in extractive industry business opportunities.

Sergio Chichava, director of the Institute of Social and Economic Studies (IESE), divulged data from the study at a Maputo conference on Wednesday.

"The idea', he said, "is to show that, although Mozambique is rich in natural resources, there remain challenges in their exploitation and management. These challenges should be faced in a serious and responsible manner, because they can exacerbate conflicts. People living in areas where the resources are exploited feel few benefits and more risks'.

Chichava said that communities living around the Gorongosa National Park, in Sofala province, complain of lack of access to fishing and to firewood for domestic use. Although these resources are within the country's flagship conservation area, the communities claim their poverty gives them a right to use them.

The study draws attention to the way in which conflicts with artisanal miners are handled in Niassa and Cabo Delgado. It says the conflicts are characterised by expulsion of the miners from the mining areas without negotiation. This could worsen tensions and create resentment.

A representative of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, Jose Amigos, declared that, despite the challenges, Mozambique has been able to take actions that seek to turn natural resources into a blessing and not a curse.

He stressed that Mozambique has become a reference point in compliance with the standards of the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI), bringing in its reports recommendations that serve as a basis for correcting actions that are no longer regarded as acceptable for the extractive industry.

As gains for communities, Amigos stressed the government's recent revision of the transfers that extractive industries must make to local communities, from 2.75 per cent of revenue to 7.25 per cent.