Uganda: British Man Knocked in Hit and Run Accident in Moroto Dies

29 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

A British man, Wildy James has been killed after a car ploughed into him in front of his girlfriend next to Rapona Hotel in Moroto.

The 58 year old man was knocked down and dragged into a 15m trench along Circular road, fracturing both his limbs, and injuring his head. The accident occurred on June 25.

Medics at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital desperately tried to save his life following the incident but he died on June 28, 2023.

His girlfriend who was present at the scene of the accident was reportedly unharmed.

Although the vehicle that knocked James remains unidentified, police appealed to eye witnesses to come forward

"We have also retrieved the CCTV footage from Rapona Hotel for analysis. Once we identify the vehicle we will proceed to arrest the driver and charge him.", Mike LONGOLE, Karamoja Police Spokesperson

The body of the deceased will be taken to Mbale Regional Hospital for postmortem

