Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Congo Eye Strong Finish in Morocco Clash

Congo are keen on finishing their TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a high note when they take on host Morocco in their final Group A match on Friday.

The Congolese national team's journey at the competition came to a disappointing end with a 3-1 defeat against Guinea tow days ago.

Following this result, they were eliminated from the competition. Ahead of their encounter with the Atlas Lions, Congolese coach Cyril Ndonga and midfielder Debond Ossebi addressed the media in a pre-match press conference.

With two consecutive defeats, they aim to restore their honour in their clash with Morocco, who had already secured a spot in the tournament's semi-finals.

Ndonga emphasized their determination, stating, "We will approach this match with great courage and motivation. It is crucial for us to achieve our first positive result in this competition, as our plans have not materialized as expected."

Having failed to secure any points, conceding six goals while scoring three, Debond Ossebi and his teammates concluded their Moroccan campaign on a sour note. Ossebi expressed his disappointment, saying, "Our memories of this tournament are bittersweet. While we participated in a remarkable event, we return home without achieving our goals."

Coach Ndonga concurred with Ossebi's sentiments, acknowledging the rapid evolution of African football. He emphasized that U-23 teams represent the aspirations of their respective nations and highlighted the increasing competitiveness across the continent. Ndonga remarked, "Participating in this tournament demands honing one's skills as there are no longer any small nations. I hope that Congo can regularly partake in such competitions, gain experience, assume leading roles, and qualify for international tournaments."

For most of the Congolese players involved, Morocco 2023 marked their final tournament in this age category. It was an opportunity for Ossebi to reflect on their progress, stating, "I have known these boys since our early days. We have grown together, and I can confidently say that we have made strides in this tournament. As we enter a new phase due to our age, I hope our paths will cross again at the senior level."

Prior to their exit, Cyril Ndonga shared his impressions of the teams that left a strong impression on him. He singled out Morocco as an outstanding performer, highlighting the home side as a team on the rise. Additionally, Ndonga acknowledged the commendable performance of Mali, considering them as serious contenders for the ultimate victory.

The Congolese team's final match will take place on Friday, June 30, against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, kicking off at 9 PM local time.