South Africa: Leadership Transition At the Graça Machel Trust

press release

The Board of the Graça Machel Trust wishes to announce the resignation of our much-respected CEO, Melizsa Mugyenyi, who came on board in 2021 to lead the Graça Machel Trust (GMT) and drove its turnaround process following the challenging COVID period.

In her two years at the Trust, Melizsa has achieved a phenomenal amount, including a remarkable increase in the organization's annual budget and bringing on new partners and donors, securing a strategic and multi-year new grant with the Mastercard Foundation. Melizsa also spearheaded an extensive and rigorous consultation process that has resulted in a new Strategic Plan (2023- 2027) as well as leading the work to consolidate and make more efficient internal GMT operational processes.

While we are sad to see her go, we are grateful to Melizsa for her sterling leadership during a globally challenging period for not-for-profit organisations and for the Trust. Her safe and trusted hands have served GMT well, and we wish her all the best as she undertakes her new career journey.

Our focus for the coming months will be to finalise arrangements for a leader who can work closely with the Trustees to implement the new Strategic Plan. The recruitment process is led by the Trustees, while our longstanding Board member, Ms Theo Sowa, will step in as interim CEO from July 2023 to oversee the work of GMT's seasoned senior leadership team. Theo is a widely-respected institution builder and leader who has worked to advance women's rights, children's rights, and issues of social justice for over three decades.

As we continue to climb to new heights, we thank Melizsa for her leadership, and we look forward to informing you of our continued efforts to advance women's economic agendas and amplify the voices of African women and girls.