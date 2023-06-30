Kenya: President Ruto Signs Revenue Allocation and Equalization Funds Into Law

30 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has signed into law the County Allocation of Revenue Bill and Equalization Fund Appropriation Bill 2023 at State House, Nairobi.

The two Bills are critical in the funding of the Counties in 2023/24 Financial Year, which is set to begin on Saturday.

County Allocation of Revenue Act allocates the 385 Billion Shillings to the counties.

It provides that four Billion Shillings will be disbursed among the 47 Counties equitably

The Equalitization law provides that 34 marginalised counties will receive 13 billion Shillings from national government.

This includes counties such as Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Kajiado, Bungoma, Busia and others.

