Kenya: Govt Paybill Numbers Merged to '222222' to Enhance Transparency

Nairobi — President William Ruto has unveiled a dedicated government pay channel, 22222 to enhance transparency and revenue collection.

Speaking during the launch of the #GavaMkononi platform Friday, the head of state indicated that this will give Treasury a sight of every government service that is paid for.

The Head of State has further directed the closure of all paybills operated by ministries and state departments in the next 90 days.

He said that digitization of all the 7,000 government services will ensure that citizens access services at the comfort of their homes.

The government has already worked with partners to establish 240 hubs that provide these services.