Kenya: President Ruto, Gachagua Salaries Increased By SRC as Wage Bill Soars

Nairobi — State Officers are expected to enjoy a salary increase after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) proposed salary increase by 14 percent starting next month subject to approval.

The move likely to increase the country's wage bill likely to dent the efforts by the government to reduce recurrent expenditure and focus on investing resources in developmental activities.

In the circular, President William Ruto's monthly gross remuneration package will rise by 7.1 percent from Sh1,443,750 to Sh1,650,000.

"The monthly gross remuneration package proposed herein will be implemented in two phases, and is fixed for the term of office of the State officer, unless reviewed and set by SRC," the circular stated.

His Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's monthly compensation will rise to Sh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 at present.

The remuneration of Cabinet Secretaries will also go up to Sh1, 056,000 per month from Sh924,000 at present.

Members of Parliament will earn Sh741,003 and Sh769,201 in July 2023 and July 2024 from Sh710,000.

"For purposes of gratuity and pension, the pensionable emolument shall be based on the monthly basic salary set herein in compliance with the Judgment of the Court in Nairobi ELRC Petition 29 of 2019, the monthly gross remuneration is itemised into basic salary, house allowance, commuter allowance and salary market adjustment. In addition, risk/security allowance for Magistrates and Kadhis."

Governors will also receive a raise from the current monthly gross pay of Sh924,000 to Sh1,056,000 by July 2024.

Members of the County Assembly will receive a monthly pay of Sh 164,588 from Sh144,375 currently.

The Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice, the Auditor-General, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Inspector-General of Police, and the chairpersons of key commissions are also poised to receive a salary raise according to the circular.

Pursuant to Section (11) of the SRC Act 2011, SRC set a four-year review cycle of remuneration and benefits in the public sector so as to align with the country's planning and budgetary processes

The proposed review covers the third cycle of review,the first cycle covered the period between the years 2013-14-2016-17 and the second cycle covered the years 2017-18-2021-22.

The SRC has invited submissions on the proposed monthly salary and compensation increase before implementing the increase after issuing a gazette notice.