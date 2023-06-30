Kenya: Don't Cushion Me, Cushion Kenyans, Ledama Tells SRC on Proposed Pay Increase

Nairobi — Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has opposed the salary reviews announced by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) stating that he does not need a salary increment.

The Narok Senator stated that he saw no need to enjoy salary increments when his constituents are facing hardships due to increased taxes.

"I don't need a salary increment to cushion me on high cost of living while the people I represent no one is cushioning them ... please lower the taxes! @srckenyastop it!"he tweeted.

His sentiments came hours after the SRC proposed salary increase by 14 percent starting next month subject to approval.

The move likely to increase the country's wage bill likely to dent the efforts by the government to reduce recurrent expenditure and focus on investing resources in developmental activities.

In the circular, President William Ruto's monthly gross remuneration package will rise by 7.1 percent from Sh1,443,750 to Sh1,650,000

His Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's monthly compensation will rise to Sh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 at present .

The remuneration of Cabinet Secretaries will rise to Sh1, 056,000 per month from Sh924,000 at present.

Members of Parliament will earn Sh741,003 and Sh769,201 in July 2023 and July 2024 from Sh710,000.

Governors will also receive a raise from the current monthly gross pay of Sh924,000 to Sh1,056,000 by July 2024.

Members of the County Assembly will receive a monthly pay of Sh 164,588 from Sh144,375 currently.

The Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice, the Auditor-General, Director of Public Prosecutions, the Inspector-General of Police and the chairpersons of key commissions are also poised to receive a salary raise according to the circular.

Pursuant to Section (11) of the SRC Act 2011, SRC set a four-year review cycle of remuneration and benefits in the public sector so as to align with the country's planning and budgetary processes

The proposed review covers the third cycle of review,the first cycle covered the period between the years 2013-14-2016-17 and the second cycle covered the years 2017-18-2021-22.

The SRC has invited submission on the proposed monthly salary and compensation increase before implementing the increase after issuing a gazette notice .