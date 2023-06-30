Kenya: Ruto Freezes Pay Rise for Top Officials, Clears Wage Hike for Cadres Below Principal Secretaries

30 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto has halted a Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) - recommended pay rise for public servants above the rank of Principal Secretaries demanding rationalization of earnings in the top cadres.

While issuing a directive on Friday, a day before the effective date of the SRC pay increase, President Ruto said he needed to be persuaded that top officials including himself needed a wage increment.

He however said public servants below the level of Principal Secretaries, including teachers, police officers, and military personnel, will receive a salary increase beginning July 1, 2023.

The salary adjustments, ranging between 7 and 10 percent, according to President Ruto were necessitated by the economic circumstances of the present times.

"We have agreed because of where we are today their salaries will be adjusted upwards," he said.

President Ruto asked the SRC to probe instances where officials in unnamed parastatals earned even more than the Head of State.

"I have instructed the SRC to give us international best practices because we need to reduce the gap between all of us who work for the people of Kenya," he said.

"We need to make sure that the gap between the person paid the least and that paid the most is not too big because we are all workers," Ruto explained.

President Ruto emphasized on balancing recurrent and development expenditures amidst the impending high inflation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.