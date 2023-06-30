Kenya: Nairobi Bottlers Changes Name to Coca-Cola Kenya Nairobi

Nairobi — Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has changed the name of its Kenyan subsidiary, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, to Coca-Cola Beverages Kenya.

CCBA Kenya Managing Director James Bowmaker said the change of name is part of CCBA's intent to be the anchor bottler in each of the 15 markets within its footprint.

"CCBA has made significant investments in Kenya through the four bottling entities: Nairobi Bottlers Limited, Crown Beverages Limited, Equator Bottlers Limited and Almasi Beverages Limited," the multi-national company announced.

Coca-Cola Beverages Kenya will operate as a subsidiary of CCBA, the largest Coca-Cola bottling partner on the African continent, it added.

"The name change does not alter the legal status or ownership of the bottler and all employee, customer and supplier relationships remain unchanged," it said.

"The other three Coca-Cola Beverages Africa subsidiaries in Kenya; Crown Beverages Limited, Equator Bottlers Limited and Almasi Beverages Limited will not be affected."