Kenya: Court Suspends Entire Finance Act Pending Omtatah's Case

30 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

The High Court has suspended the implementation of the entire Finance Act 2023, pending the determination of a petition filed by Senator Okiya Omtatah and other activists.

The state is now required to file by Tuesday next week.

The conservatory order issued late Friday effectively stops the government from levying any taxes under the new Act, including the 8 percent fuel levy that was set to take effect from Saturday.

President Ruto signed the Bill on Monday despite concerns from civil society and the Opposition Azimio coalition.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has already announced protests against the new Act from July 7, accusing President William Ruto of ignoring the plight of Kenyans.

"The president does not listen to Kenyans. He does not care and that is why we must go to the streets because that is the only language he understands," Raila told a rally in Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday.

