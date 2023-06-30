Kenya: Ex-Treasury Official Tom Osinde Was Slashed, Body Dumped in a River

Kisii — Former Treasury official Tom Osinde was slashed to death before his body was dumped in a river, an autopsy shows.

Tom is a brother to the late Ken Osinde, who worked for William Ruto as Chief of Staff when he was Deputy President. Ruto is the current President of Kenya.

The postmortem conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor shows that Osinde was slashed twice in the head.

His body was then dumped in River Kuja where it was recovered and taken to Migori County Hospital mortuary where it was marked as unknown.

The family only discovered it on Thursday, after a week of frantic search since June 18.

The body was taken to then transferred to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where the postmortem was conducted to establish the cause of his death.

"The body had two visible slash wound injuries, one on the back of the head running down to the spine while the other slash wound went deep and injured the brain," said Oduor.

According to police in Migori, the decomposing body was found in the river by locals but it was not immediately identified.