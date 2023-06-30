Rwanda: I Am Here to Win Titles, Says Rayon's New Signing Simon Tamale

New Rayon Sports signing Simon Tamale on Friday, June 30, said he is ready to help move the club to another level.

The team continues to undergo a major rebuild ahead of the new season of the Rwanda Premier League. The Ugandan international earlier penned a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

Rayon Sports signed the player from Ugandan Premier League side Maroons FC.

Tamale said: "It is not easy to be one of the best goalkeepers of the Ugandan league and I worked hard so I am doing all I can to move to the next level. I want to keep my number one position."

"l came to Rayon Sports because I want to raise the level of my club and my own. I want to achieve more in the league and CAF Confederation,," the 28-year-old noted.

The shot-stopper had an impressive campaign at Maroons which saw him pick up 13 clean sheets in 23 games and concede only 11 as he guided his side to a sixth-place finish.

He will compete against two other goalkeepers - Adolphe Hakizimana whose contract will expire in January 2024 and Hategekimana Bonheur who has one year remaining on his contract.

Rayon Sports are the reigning champions of the Peace Cup, the second most prestigious domestic title in Rwanda. They won the title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over arch-rivals APR FC in the final.