Rwanda: Women in Finance Rwanda Launches Partnership to Empower Female Professionals

In an initiative aimed at fostering growth and empowerment for women in the financial sector, the Women in Finance Rwanda partnership officially launched with a signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various partners.

The event took place on Friday, June 30, gathering women leaders from different financial institutions in Rwanda, along with key stakeholders.

The Women in Finance Rwanda platform serves as a comprehensive hub where women professionals in the financial sector can connect, learn, and grow. It acts as a one-stop shop, offering valuable insights, peer-to-peer support, community engagement, and career development opportunities.

During the launch, Lina Higiro, CEO of NCBA Rwanda, and co-founder and Chair of Women in Finance Rwanda, expressed the importance of unity and positive collaboration among women in the sector. She highlighted the willingness of partners, such as the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), to provide capacity-building opportunities.

Higiro emphasised the platform's mission to develop thought leaders who can go beyond traditional roles and celebrate women's achievements in the sector.

Higiro further stressed the significance of identifying growth opportunities, supporting one another, and building confidence within the sector. Recognising the influential role of women in shaping the financial lives of individuals and businesses, she emphasised the need for purposeful actions and a strong sense of pride in their work.

Women in Finance Rwanda has already garnered support from prominent financial institutions. Higiro revealed that Bank of Kigali, BRD, NCBA Rwanda, One Acre Fund, MUA, Sanlam, Ecobank, Umwarimu Sacco, and several others have become members. Additionally, many more financial companies, including insurance institutions and banks, have expressed their interest in joining the initiative.

Rose Rwabuhihi, the Chief Gender Monitor in the Gender Monitoring Office, commended the commitment and dedication of women working in the finance sector. She expressed her happiness in witnessing their determination to uplift and engage with other women in different finance departments.

Rwabuhihi highlighted the alignment of the Women in Finance Rwanda initiative with Rwanda's strategic plan to achieve 100 per cent financial inclusion by 2024, positioning Rwanda as an international financial services center.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Diane Karusisi, the CEO of Bank of Kigali, highlighted the benefits of being a member of Women in Finance Rwanda. She emphasised that, by paying a membership fee, Bank of Kigali employees gain access to impactful conversations, learning opportunities, certifications, and more. This membership further enhances their careers and professional growth.

"Women in Finance Rwanda partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality and empowerment in the financial sector. With its diverse range of programmes and support systems, the initiative will create a transformative space for women to thrive, excel, and shape the future of the financial industry," she said.

Noella Mupole, Head of Business Applications at Bank of Kigali, emphasised the significance of women's contributions, particularly in technology divisions. Mupole highlighted the active involvement of women in technology-related roles and their efforts in leveraging technology to better serve customers. She expressed her belief that Women in Finance Rwanda would greatly support and promote these endeavors.

The launch also included presentations from Glory Iribagiza of The New Times, who underscored the media's reliance on the expertise of Women in Finance Rwanda members to provide expert insights on various financial stories and shows.

Additionally, officials from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) outlined their commitment to supporting Women in Finance members in gaining additional knowledge and expertise in their respective fields.