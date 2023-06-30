Uganda Continues to Decline in Latest FIFA Rankings

Uganda has slipped another three places down according to the latest rankings by world football governing body, FIFA.

The rankings released on Thursday indicate that Uganda moved from the 89th position as of April ,6 to 92nd position overall in the world.

Uganda's decline in ranking is owed to its poor performance in the ongoing African Nations Cup qualifiers where they lost 2-1 to Algeria, away in Cameroon but had earlier lost to DR.Congo in an international friendly.

However, in the CECAFA region, Uganda still leads the pack with Kenya following in 102nd position, Tanzania, 130th, Rwanda 139th, Burundi 140th and South Sudan in the 168th position in the entire world.

Top 10 in Africa

Morocco (13)

Senegal (18)

Tunisia (31)

Algeria (33)

Egypt (34)

Nigeria (39)

Cameroon (43)

Mali (50)

Ivory Coast (56)

Burkina Faso (55)

Top 10 in the World

Argentina

France

Brazil

England

Belgium

Croatia

Netherlands

Italy

Portugal