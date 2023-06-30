Uganda Continues to Decline in Latest FIFA Rankings

29 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda has slipped another three places down according to the latest rankings by world football governing body, FIFA.

The rankings released on Thursday indicate that Uganda moved from the 89th position as of April ,6 to 92nd position overall in the world.

Uganda's decline in ranking is owed to its poor performance in the ongoing African Nations Cup qualifiers where they lost 2-1 to Algeria, away in Cameroon but had earlier lost to DR.Congo in an international friendly.

However, in the CECAFA region, Uganda still leads the pack with Kenya following in 102nd position, Tanzania, 130th, Rwanda 139th, Burundi 140th and South Sudan in the 168th position in the entire world.

Top 10 in Africa

  • Morocco (13)
  • Senegal (18)
  • Tunisia (31)
  • Algeria (33)
  • Egypt (34)
  • Nigeria (39)
  • Cameroon (43)
  • Mali (50)
  • Ivory Coast (56)
  • Burkina Faso (55)

Top 10 in the World

  • Argentina
  • France
  • Brazil
  • England
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Netherlands
  • Italy
  • Portugal
  • Spain
Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.