Kenya: Zambia Seeks to Attract Kenyan Tourists Through a New Deal

Nairobi — Kenya and Zambia have forged a partnership to boost tourism activities in both countries.

The deal involved the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) and the Zambia Ministry of Tourism.

Through this, Kenya will promote Zambia's tourism opportunities to travelers in the country and abroad.

Zambia aims to tap into the Kenyan market as a vital source of tourism influx, boosting both nations' economies and fostering cultural exchange.

KATA Chairperson Joseph Kithitu expressed the association's enthusiasm for growing the travel trade and emphasized the readiness of KATA members to sell Zambia.

He stressed the need to create a business case for Zambia's travel trade and develop a salable product out of the partnership.

"Today, we should focus on the commercialization of this partnership on a B2B and B2C level and capitalize on the Visa-Free access between our countries to promote outbound tourism flows into Zambia and vice versa. The market is ripe, ready, and can pay," Kithitu said.

The delegation was led by Zambia's Minister of Tourism, Rodney Malindi, and Sikumba MP Joyce Kampampa.

The primary objective of the high-level engagement was to discuss and establish a strategic partnership to promote outbound tourism from Kenya to Zambia's tourism destinations.

They included promoting Zambia's competitiveness as a tourism destination, formulating joint marketing activities, and identifying key attractions in Zambia for packaging and promotion, among others.