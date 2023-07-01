South Africa: Health Department Places Medical Interns for Mid-Year Cycle

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that it has concluded the 2023 mid-year internship and community service allocation process.

The intake will see 1 134 eligible medical interns and community service personnel assume employment on Saturday, 1 July 2023.

"All applicants have already been informed to report for duty on 1 July 2023, and only applicants who applied on the department's application portal have been considered," the department said.

Of the 1 134 eligible personnel, 114 are medical interns and 1 020 are community service medical practitioners.

"According to the Internship and Community Service Placement (ICSP) guidelines, stricter rules have been applied in line with the Public Service Regulations 2016, Public Service Act, 1994 as amended, and the Immigration Act of 2002.

"Priority is given to eligible South African citizens, followed by permanent residents, and if resources are still available foreign nationals may be considered," the department explained.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, results have since been sent to provincial departments of health, South African Military Health Services and the Department of Correctional Services for further contracting with allocated applicants.

In addition, 36 medical community service doctors will be eligible from 1 August 2023 and their allocation will be finalised in the first week of July 2023 with the provincial Departments of Health.

The department said all final-year medical students, who will become eligible after 1 July 2023 can only be allocated in the annual cycle of January 2024.

"This is to ensure compliance with the prescribed rotations domains of training as stipulated in the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) Internship Guidelines."

The department has thanked everyone, including the professional associations and union representatives, who played an important role to assist applicants during the allocation process.

"The provinces will further process appointments of qualifying personnel and the department is not under any contractual obligation at this point until formal appointment is conducted."