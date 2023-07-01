Ethiopia: Hachalu's Widow Decries Lack of Justice Over Musician's Assassination Three Years On

Addis Abeba — The widow of artist Hachalu Hundessa who was assassinated on 29 June, 2020, Fantu Damisew said justice has not been served and she doesn't know who killed him three years after his death. Fantu who is currently board chairwoman of the foundation named after the late musician made the stern remark during the second Hachalu Hundessa Award which was held yesterday in the capital.

"We have seen neither your justice nor the truth in the last three years", Fantu said in her opening speech of the event, adding that "until the truth is disclosed, no one remains innocent to me". She yet again hinted her suspicion on Lamrot Kamal, a woman who was one of the four main suspects in the killing of Hachalu, and later acquitted by the court.

She made the comments despite a court verdict that sentenced Tilahun Yami, the main suspect, to life in prison after he was found guilty by the Federal High court of the artist's killing. The court also ruled that there was no sufficient proof linking the remaining two suspects, Kebede Gemechu and Abdi Alemayehu, directly to the killing, but sentenced them to 18 years and Six months in prison respectively for crimes related to failing to report the crime to the police.

The Hachalu Hundessa Award which is one of the flagship programs of the Hachalu Hundessa Foundation was launched last year on June 29 in remembrance of the day he was killed.

The second edition of the Award was attended by celebrities, government officials, prominent business leaders and Hachalu's fans, where the legendary Oromo journalist and songwriter Abubeker Musa was given the Hachalu Hundessa lifetime award, among other winners of the 16 categories included in the award. AS