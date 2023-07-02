Africa: TotalEnergies U23 Afcon - Gabon Coach Ignambi Attributes Defeat to Red Card

2 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Gabon coach Ibela Ignambi Saturnin has attributed his team's final group game defeat at TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 to the sending off of one of his key players during the game.

Gabon suffered their third consecutive loss in Group B at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on Saturday night at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco.

Following defeats to Mali and Niger in previous matches, Coach Ibela Ignambi Saturnin's team faced another setback, losing 2-0 to defending champions Egypt.

Coach Ignambi was quick to pinpoint the red card shown late in the first half to Mouniengue Mbongui as a significant factor in their downfall. "The red card affected us. Egypt is a formidable team, and being reduced to ten players made it challenging for us," expressed the Gabon coach.

"We started the game well and had control, creating scoring opportunities. However, after receiving the red card, we became overly defensive," he added.

Despite his frustration with the defeat, Ignambi expressed confidence that the players have gained valuable experience from participating in the tournament. "These young talents are the stars of tomorrow," he emphasized.

Gabon began their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Mali, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Niger in their second Group B match, and ultimately a 2-0 loss to Egypt. In both the matches against Mali and Egypt, Gabon had a player sent off with a red card.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.