Kenya: 'Hope Was Everything for Me,' Kipkemboi Says After Win At Nairobi City Marathon

Nairobi — Newly crowned winner of the men's 42km race at the Nairobi City Marathon, Robert Kipkemboi, says he had his mind fixed on a podium place at the second edition of the road race on Sunday morning.

The 2022 Istanbul Marathon champion said he has been working hard in training and was optimistic of good returns despite the presence of other elite runners in the same race.

"I was very hopeful and confident of a podium place today. I am very happy for today's win because it is something I had prepared for. I wasn't fazed by the presence of the other runners," Kipkemboi said.

The 2018 Linz Marathon champion clocked 2:08:30 in first place as the 2016 Africa Cross Country bronze medalist Charles Yosei Mneria (2:09:06) and Robert Kipkorir (2:09:15) came second and third respectively.

Looking forward, the 34-year-old has vowed to intensify his training ahead of his next race.

"Of course, I am looking forward to my next race although that will be determined by the training session," he said.

For Mneria, a second-place finish in his second-ever marathon was a great day in the office.

"I ran in my first ever marathon in Amsterdam last year where things did not go too well. I think I finished around 14th or 15th...so to finish second here today is something to be applauded. I thank God for that," he said.

The Rio Olympian further admitted that it was a tough race in which every athlete was fixated on clinching the Ksh 3.5million top prize.

"It was a very tough race because every one wanted to get on the podium. It was a case of only the strongest ones surviving and I thank God for such a great performance from me," he added.

Mneria revealed he would be shuttling between the track and road races.