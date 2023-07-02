Kenya: Multichoice Increases DStv, Gotv Charges

Nairobi — MultiChoice has increased prices for all its DStv and Gotv packages amid currency depreciation and rising inflation.

The South African firm has increased charges for Dstv Premium from Sh3,500 currently to Sh3,900 from August 1.

The cost of DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access will now go for Sh6,200, Sh3,500, Sh1,850, and Sh1,500, respectively, from Sh5,900, Sh3,300, Sh1,750, and Sh1,250 today.

While Gotv Max Bouquet will rise to Sh1,899 from Sh1,749, Gotv SUPA Bouquet will rise from Sh1,349 to Sh1,449.

"Please note that MultiChoice will implement a price adjustment on some of their DStv & GOtv packages effective 1 August 2023," MultiChoice announced in a statement.

The latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data showed that inflation in the country stood at 7.9 percent in the month of June.

Meanwhile, Kenya's currency has depreciated against the US Dollar to above Sh140 now.