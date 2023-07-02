South Africa: Zulu King Treated for Suspected Poisoning

The Zulu Monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is reportedly being treated for a suspected poisoning at a hospital in eSwatini.

According to his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi the king suddenly took ill on Saturday and began suspecting that he may have been poisoned.

"I am informed that His Majesty's senior Induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the King, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned. When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned." said Buthelezi.

Following his sudden ill health, the king reportedly sought out medical treatment in eSwatini.

Buthelezi added that the Zulu monarch was uncomfortable with being treated in the country.

"His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa, as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died." He said.

Buthelezi said the king is under medical care and is reportedly doing well.

The traditional prime minister wished the king a speedy recovery.