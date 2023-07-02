South Africa: ANC Youth League Reject Zuma's Daughter

The three-day elective conference of the ANC Youth League became the final nail on the coffin of disgraced former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

The conference rejected attempts by a small group of pro-Zuma supporters to disrupt the gathering by singing "Wenzeni uZuma" a signature tune of Zuma supporters.

The curse of the Zuma name saw the conference reject Thuthukile Zuma's bid for the position of treasurer-general.

She is the daughter of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the Minister in the Presidency for youth, women, children and people with disability.

The 26th National Congress of the ANCYL currently underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg is the youth wing's first in eight years.

The last leadership structure of the ANCYL was disbanded by the mother body after the league members complained that their leaders were just too old.

Like any ANC conference these days, the league's conference had all the drama of some delegates trying to collapse it, some provinces like KZN, Eastern Cape and Tshwane region disrupting the registration process and challenging credentials.

In the end, the conference got underway 24 hours behind schedule.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula opened the conference threatening the party would no longer tolerate anarchy in its ranks.

Mbalula who was accused of trying to influence the outcome of the conference said the youth league must reclaim it's independence.

"As the ANC we want young people to reclaim their own youth league, we don't want you to be ever convened by the ANC or to be disbanded because this notion of disbanding structures is politically problematic.

"It gives licence to anyone who wants to run the youth league to appoint the people of their choice.

"The youth must decide their own leadership in their own conferences," said Mbalula.

Collen Malatji from the Ekurhuleni region was elected unopposed as ANCYL President.

Deputy president: Phumzile Mgcina

Secretary general: Mntuwoxolo Ngudle

1st deputy SG: Tsakani Shiviti

2nd deputy SG: Olga Seate

Treasurer general: Zwelo Masilela

Picture: Thuthukile Zuma's bid for treasurer general fails in the latest rejection of the Zuma's

Picture source: Twitter

Photo 2: New ANCYL leadership led by Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji