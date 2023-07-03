South Africa: King Misuzulu in Fear of South African Hospitals

3 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

The Zulu King is in hospital in eSwatini -- reportedly because he does not trust South African hospitals.

This is according to his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who said on Sunday the king was hospitalised soon after his Induna, who lived with him, died.

"I got a call from King Mswati III's sister Vumile to say the king was in hospital and was not comfortable being treated in South African hospitals after the passing of his parents, who were treated in the country," said Buthelezi.

He said Induna Xaba of the King's court was poisoned and shortly after that, King Misuzulu fell ill.

King Misuzulu's parents Queen Mantfombi and King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu passed away while being treated in South African hospitals.

King Zwelithini was treated at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital, where he passed away, and Queen Mantfombi died in a Johannesburg hospital.

On Thursday, King Misuzulu was seen happy and laughing at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature with Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela. They attended a special sitting to discuss the installation of King Shaka's statue.

 

