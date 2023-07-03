Africa: Statement By H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, Regarding the Outcome of the June 2023 Gavi Board Meeting.

2 July 2023
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Memorandum of Understanding signed in May 2023 between Gavi and the African Union, represented by Africa CDC and the Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development (HHS) Department, ushered a new phase of collaboration between Africa CDC and Gavi that has commenced during the June 2023 Gavi Board meeting.

I would like to extend my appreciation to Gavi for recognizing the importance of Africa CDC's role and accepting our request to rejoin Gavi's Research & Technical Health Institutes Constituency as a full member. Additionally, I am grateful to Gavi for granting Africa CDC the opportunity to participate in the June 2023 Board meeting as an observer.

I am pleased to witness the convergence of Gavi and Africa CDC in tackling the remaining challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration involves the integration of COVID-19 vaccination into routine immunization, ensuring the vaccination of high-risk populations, enhancing primary healthcare services, reducing the burden of zero dose children, and preparing countries for future pandemics.

I commend the Gavi Board for responding to Africa CDC's request to enhance Gavi's role in pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response. Of particular note is its dedication to support African vaccine manufacturers, including through financial incentives. Africa CDC strongly supports these initiatives and recognizes their potential to strengthen our continent's vaccine production capacity and mitigate the impact of future health crises.

H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya

Director General of Africa CDC

