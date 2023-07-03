South Africa: Critics of Public Protector's Phala Phala Report Should 'Take the Matter On Review', Mbalula Tells ANCYL Conference

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's report clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing pertaining to the Phala Phala matter is a victory for the ANC, which has been struggling to uphold its moral standing.

Speaking at the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) conference on Saturday afternoon, party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula spoke firmly against criticism hurled at Gcaleka.

"There are people sitting here and hoping that the President will not finish his term. Kholeka showed them to the fireworkers and released that report. As the ANC, we are very happy that our President has been exonerated by the Public Protector."

The governing party's administrative head mentioned that those who are dissatisfied with the outcomes should instead take the matter on review.

"We believe the President will pass the test of time regarding this issue. If they feel like the report is weak, they have no right to offend the office and that woman [Gcaleka]. The report can be taken on review. We welcome the report. The President has stated that he is innocent. We took the posture we took because there are processes. Allow those processes to continue. That report is very clear that these allegations were not substantiated," Mbalula said.

The complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa was laid by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula, which then led the Public Protector's Office to investigate. Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, along with two members...