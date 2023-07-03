South Africa: Tough Decisions for Desiree Ellis As She Shapes Banyana World Cup Squad

analysis

Healthy competition in any ecosystem can bode well for the collective. The Banyana Banyana mentor is hopeful that will be the case for her charges as they head for the Fifa Women's World Cup.

More than a week after announcing her group of fighters for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup showdown in Australia and New Zealand, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis shed some light on the thinking in relation to picking her final squad.

Four players who were part of Banyana's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winning campaign did not make the final 23 for the New Zealand and Australia spectacle, which kicks off on 20 July.

These unlucky players include young striker Nthabiseng Majiya, third-choice goalkeeper Regirl Ngobeni and University of Western Cape midfielder Amogelang Motau. The three have been named as standby players in case of injury in the selected group before the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sundowns midfield pivot Thalea Smidt - who was also part of that historic Wafcon campaign (though mostly as an impact player) - was left out altogether after initially being roped into the preliminary squad.

Ellis has always expressed her appreciation for utility players. The 60-year-old tactician hinted that this was once again a key component when choosing her final fighters.

"I just wanted to make sure that I got the mix right. Youth and experience. Combinations. Versatility. So, I needed to look at everything. All...