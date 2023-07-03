South Africa: Upbeat Ramokgopa Commits to Tackling Criticism of New Rules to Prevent Grid-Hogging

analysis

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was upbeat for a second week running during a media briefing on Sunday during which he reported a stabilisation of the grid and reduction in rolling blackouts. He also planned to consult with critics of Eskom's new grid capacity allocation rules over the next few weeks.

New rules that are meant to prevent "grid-hogging" have raised concerns but the Minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is positive these rules and other changes will result in rolling blackouts simmering down until they're a thing of the past.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Sunday 2 July on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan, he responded to a question on the criticism raised after the release of the Interim Grid Capacity Allocation Rules last week.

The new rules announced by Eskom outline guidelines to allocate access to the country's electricity grid.

Ramokgopa said that he had had reports that "the requirements are a bit more onerous", and he would sit down with critics to hear what the issues are in coming weeks.

"What we are trying to resolve is that there are projects that have earned the right to the grid and they are not coming to a financial close, which then amounts to hogging the grid, locking out other potential projects that are ready to connect to the grid, that are about to get to a financial close, the only impediment [being] access to the grid, we need to find a solution and that is what Eskom...