South Africa: Abahlali Basemjondolo Welcomes Call to Investigate Murders of Its Activists

Land rights movement Abahlali baseMjondolo has been under siege for years. Twenty-four of its activists have been murdered, and there have been convictions in only two of those cases. The SA Human Rights Commission has called on the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to act.

Abahlali baseMjondolo has welcomed the South African Human Rights Commission's call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to prompt an investigation into the assassinations of its members.

The commission has written to Ramaphosa's office to seek the intervention of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster in the matter.

In a statement on Saturday, 1 July, the commission said it was "in receipt of various complaints about the plight of Abahlali baseMjondolo. The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement advocates for the rights of people living in shacks including access to decent housing, services and education.

"It is reported that over 24 members or supporters of the Abahlali baseMjondolo have been killed over the past 14 years. Only two convictions have been secured by the authorities in connection with the killings; many of these assassinations take place in informal settlements where the movement operates."

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster includes the departments of police, home affairs, justice and correctional services, and defence and military veterans.

"Having assessed the complaints and various recommendations made by civil organisations on behalf of ... Abahlali baseMjondolo, the commission is of the view that a high-level strategic intervention is necessary to alleviate the plight of Abahlali baseMjondolo," said...