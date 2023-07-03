Botswana and De Beers Ink a Last-Minute, 10-Year New Deal On Diamond Sales

2 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Botswana and diamond miner De Beers announced on Saturday they had reached an 'agreement in principle' on a new 10-year sales agreement. This came hours after the previous sales agreement expired on Friday, 30 June, so there must have been some serious nail-biting in the boardroom.

A diamond may be forever, but an agreement to sell or mine the precious gemstones is not.

De Beers and the government of Botswana, after lengthy and at times apparently tense negotiations, finally clinched a 10-year new sales deal to 2033 as the old one expired. De Beers produces rough diamonds in Botswana, the world's second-leading source of the gemstones after Russia, through Debswana, a 50-50 joint venture with the government. Anglo American has an 85% stake in De Beers.

In the terse statement that was issued on Saturday, no details of the agreement were unveiled.

"The transformational new agreement between Botswana and De Beers reflects the aspirations of the people of Botswana, propels both Botswana and De Beers forward, and underpins the future of their Debswana joint venture through long-term investment," it said.

"While the partners finalise the implementation of the formal Sales and Mining Agreements, an Interim Agreement will preserve the terms of the most recent Sales Agreement, which expired on 30 June."

This signals that some i's are still being dotted and some t's are still being crossed, which means that some lawyers are coining it. Agreement in principle was also reached on new 25-year Debswana mining...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.