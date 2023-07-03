South Africa: From SA to Romania - 'Evidence' of Global Crooks Crafting a US-Based Plot to Topple Bulgaria's Law Enforcers

analysis

Krasimir Kamenov, one of the four Bulgarians assassinated in Cape Town in May, was among a group of alleged thugs operating across countries, from South Africa to Romania, and accused of planning the US and European Union-based plot.

About six weeks before Krasimir Kamenov was assassinated in Cape Town, Bulgarian prosecutors publicly announced he was central to an alleged plot, that could threaten their country's national security, to remove high-ranking police officers and magistrates from office.

They had also announced Kamenov, known by the nickname Kuro (or Karo), was likely in South Africa.

Daily Maverick can reveal that statements from the Prosecutor's Office of Bulgaria, along with other documents, voice recordings, transcripts of phone calls and photographs, all form part of an apparent evidence bundle. The prosecutor's office condensed some of it into a YouTube video.

'Entrenched corruption'

Details from the bundle suggest Kamenov was among a group of Bulgarian men with key contacts, ranging from journalists to those close to government, who were acutely are of what was happening in high-level Bulgarian political circles.

They may have been meddling in those circles.

While the names of their alleged targets in Bulgaria's government have not yet been publicised, accusations previously surfaced that some of those enforcing the law were being targeted to prevent them from going after corrupt colleagues colluding with criminals.

In February this year, the US sanctioned several Bulgarians who were prominent in political circles....