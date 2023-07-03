South Africa: Highlights of the Tourist Scene in SA This Winter - New Air Routes, Pick Your Wine Capitals and Digital Stargazing Games

analysis

From celebrating the Karoo and direct air links with Brazil to recognising the best the world of wine has to offer, there's plenty on the go for those who have itchy feet - even in winter.

We might be freezing our bits off, and wishing we were there too, but one can dream. This week, there were a few highlights in the world of travel, with a new Roblox game set in the Karoo; Air France celebrating its 70th anniversary; a new route to the land of the samba; and the announcement that entries had opened for the annual Great Wine Capitals Best Of Wine Tourism Awards.

What is happening on the travel front

Always cleverly tapping into the mood of the day, Wesgro, the tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape, has created the Cape Karoo region in gaming app Roblox.

The game, Starlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo, aims to drive tourism across the region, highlighting lesser-known family destinations. Wesgro is the first tourism promotion agency in the world to use Roblox in its marketing campaigns, with the launch of the Karoo game being the second it has released on the platform.

The game includes a digital clone of Prince Albert, a small town 70km from Oudtshoorn. In researching the game, Wesgro consulted local tour guides and cultural experts, using 3D scans of landmarks and objects to create an accurate representation...