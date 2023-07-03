South Africa: ANC Youth League Members Cry Foul After Leadership Elected Unopposed

analysis

Collen Malatji's 'Economic Freedom or Death' slate was elected unopposed at the ANC Youth League's national conference, but some members claimed they were sidelined.

While the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) was able to elect leaders after eight years without an official national structure, some of the young lions were alienated after they were excluded from participating in the national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

The youth league's national leadership was elected uncontested on Saturday evening, with former Congress of South African Students president Collen Malatji clinching the top position. The 30-year-old is a member of Parliament and a municipal governance graduate from the University of Johannesburg.

The rest of Malatji's "Economic Freedom or Death" slate was also successful. The deputy president of the league is Phumzile Mgcina, the secretary-general is Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, the first deputy secretary-general is Tsakani Shiviti and Zwelo Masilela is the treasurer-general.

A constitutional amendment to allow a second deputy secretary-general to be elected was passed, which saw the Free State's Olga Seate elected.

Compromised credentials

However, a group of former National Youth League Task Team members are unhappy with events over the weekend.

The group consists of Sebang Mothlabi, Anela Matuntuta, Tlangi Mogale, Palo Jama, Mayibuye Bangani, Karabo Mohale and Itumeleng Ntsube.

They raised issues around the credentials required for the conference, which resulted in members of...