Rwanda: Political Parties Seek Additional Funding for Planned Activities

The National Consultative Forum of Political Organizations says there is need for an additional budget to successfully conclude their planned activities in 2023-2024.

Speaking during the general assembly held on June 30, Elisabeth Mukamana, the Spokesperson of the Forum, emphasized the primary objective of the gathering was to finalise the approval of the Forum's Action Plan for the period of 2023-2024, along with its corresponding budget.

However, Mukamana pointed out that the budget is short compared to the actions that need to be carried out in the new year. She emphasized that the forum is seeking additional funding to adequately execute all the planned activities.

She explained that "the government allocated Rwf400 million from the national budget and received an additional Rwf52 million from our partners. However, despite these funds, there is still a gap to cover all the planned activities. Therefore, we are seeking additional funding in the revised budget,"

Speaking about the forum's activities, she highlighted that one of the key components involves conducting training for various groups, including the committee heads, youth, and women. Additionally, another significant activity is capacity building.

Other activities include providing ICT and other related equipment for election campaigning, among others.

Mukamana emphasized that despite the tight budget, the forum remains determined to implement its planned initiatives.

According to the participant, such a meeting serves as an essential platform for discussion as Rwandans prepare to vote next year for the president and members of parliament.