Rwanda Launches Rwf490 Billion Project to Control Deadly Volcano Floods

Rwanda is undertaking a project worth Rwf494 billion to mitigate the devastating floods triggered by volcanic activity. The government aims to bolster its efforts in safeguarding residents and protecting properties from destructive disasters, officials announced.

While a previous project was initiated in 2019 to manage volcano-related floods, its scope proved inadequate in addressing the problem effectively, according to Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, during his address to parliamentarians on June 30, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive initiative.

The gullies formed by the volcanic waters have been a significant concern. So far, flood control measures have been implemented in nine gullies within the Volcanoes area. The Rwanda Water Resources Board has identified a total of 22 gullies across Burera, Musanze, Rubavu, and Nyabihu.

Senator Fulgence Nsengiyumva suggested that rather than channeling the volcanic water directly into River Nyabarongo, measures should be taken to retain it for usage during droughts. He said, "When there is an excess of water, it becomes problematic, but when its supply is limited, it also poses challenges."

MP Eugene Mussolini proposed exploring strategies to harness the water from volcanoes for beneficial purposes such as crop irrigation. He noted the current water scarcity affecting maize cultivation and emphasized the importance of studying how to utilize the resource effectively.

Floods have consistently ranked as the primary cause of lethal and destructive disasters in Rwanda, as revealed by data shared by Prime Minister Ngirente. Between 2017 and May 2023, floods claimed the lives of 1,289 individuals, while 2,114 others sustained injuries across the country, in addition to other damages incurred.