Rwanda: Kwibohora29 - Major Sports Facilities Constructed in Post-Genocide Rwanda

Sports infrastructure is one of sectors that continue to make strides in Rwanda 29 years after the country was liberated.

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi left a number of major sports infrastructures destroyed and, just like other sectors, the country had to start from scratch in its rebuilding process and has since invested billions of Rwandan francs in constructing new facilities as part of promoting sports tourism.

From football and basketball to Volleyball and cricket, Rwanda is significantly becoming a sport events destination as its ever improving sport infrastructure continues to attract the world to bring international sports events to the country.

In this article, Times Sport takes a look at some major sport facilities constructed since Rwanda successfully achieved liberation 29 years ago.

The BK Arena

The BK Arena is the best indoor sports facility in the East African region. Established in 2019, the multi-purpose sports venue is used mostly for basketball and volleyball competitions.

At a 10,000-seat capacity, the sports complex sits on a 28,000 square-meter piece of land in Kigali, with a parking lot that can accommodate over 600 vehicles.

Since its inauguration, the facility has hosted a number of notable basketball games and tournaments, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Afrobasket tournaments, and CAVB Nation's Volleyball championship among others.

Revamped Amahoro Stadium

In a significant improvement, the Amahoro Stadium is undergoing a remarkable transformation to become a top stadium in the region.

The state-of-the-art stadium is under renovation since April 2022 by Turkish construction company SUMMA JV and will, upon completion, see its capacity increase by 45,000 seats up from the initial 25,000.

It will cost the government in excess of Rwf160 billion to successfully complete the upgrade of the multi-purpose facility.

Unlike other stadiums that are demolished to build new ones, SUMMA is maintaining the existing structure and building on it to expand its capacity.

The works will entail expansion at different wings of the stadium and some additional roofing that will shield spectators from extreme weather conditions and also give them comfort.

Upon completion in June 2024, the facility is expected to host not only international football matches but also concerts and public events.

More football infrastructure upcountry

More stadia have been constructed, and these have facilitated for example the hosting of the 2016 CHAN competition in Rwanda.

The Kigali Stadium, Huye Stadium and Umuganda Stadium - for instance, hosted group stages matches of the CAN tournament.

The country has also seen the opening of three new stadiums; Bugesera Stadium, Nyagatare Stadium and Ngoma Stadium, which were all part of President Paul Kagame's pledge to the residents from the three districts - in Eastern Province - to bring sports infrastructure closer to them.

Two of the facilities in Bugesera and Nyagatare host home matches for Bugesera FC and Sunrise FC in the Rwanda Premier League, while Etoile de l'Est has been hosting second division league matches at Ngoma Stadium last season.

Gahanga Cricket Stadium

The Rwf950-million facility, which was inaugurated by President Paul Kagame in October 2017, is the first of its kind in the region. And, after only 2.5 years, the stadium has hosted countless matches and tournaments - local and international.

Gahanga Cricket Stadium hosts the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament, an annual showpiece that is organised by the local cricket governing body (RCA) in honour of victims of the Genocide that claimed over one million lives in just 100 days.

Rwanda had not won the tournament at the facility until June 17 when they lifted the trophy for the first time in nine years.

Gisagara international gymnasium

In November 2016, Gisagara District completed the construction of the first internationally-recognized volleyball gymnasium at a tune of Rwf921 million.

Ever since, the facility has been home for Gisagara Volleyball Club, two-time champions of the National Volleyball League. The venue is also used for different talent detection programmes.

BAL-backed Kimironko basketball court

Kimironko basketball court, which has been under construction since October 2022, was completed and inaugurated in May.

Located in 'Kwa Mushimire', Kimironko Sector, the 500-seater facility has been built through a partnership between local basketball governing body (Ferwaba), the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Imbuto Foundation and the Ministry of Sports.

The new facility comprises three playing courts, washrooms, bathrooms and water filters. Lights are also installed around the court to allow teams to play basketball games at night.

Revamped Lycee de Kigali gymnasium

The 1500-seat facility was constructed through a partnership between NBA Africa and Rwanda's basketball governing body (FERWABA), and has been under construction since October 2022.

Lycee de Kigali is a significant school associated with Rwandan basketball. It has been lauded for producing some great talents that have gone on to have a significant contribution to the national team performance on the international scene.