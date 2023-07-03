Kenya: Naom Jebet Overcomes Odds to Win Nairobi City Marathon

Nairobi — The 2020 Sofia Marathon champion Naom Jebet was over the moon after she clocked 2:24:33 to win the women's 42km race at the second edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday morning.

In second place was Sharon Chelimo who stopped the timer at 2:25:20 whereas Judith Jerubet completed the podium places after timing 2:27:01.

The 30-year-old described her triumph as a surprise considering she was lagging behind the leading pack at one point of the race.

"This victory makes me so happy. At one point, I could see there were other runners ahead of me but I encouraged myself to try my best and catch up to them, which I eventually did," the 2019 Breda Half Marathon champion said.

Following her win, Jebet was awarded Ksh 3.5 million, an amount she said she was going to put to good use.

"It is some very good money...as of now, I can't tell what exactly I am going to do with it but for sure, I will put it to good use," she said.

Her last race was at the Hamburg Half Marathon, a week ago, where she came second in 1:10:06.

In the other results of the day, Peter Mwaniki clocked 0:28:10 to win the men's 10km race, ahead of Hillary Kipchirchir (0:28:15) and Shadrack Kipchirchir (0:28:26) who came second and third respectively.

In the women's 10km race, Brenda Tuwei clocked 0:31:59 to emerge tops as Miriam Chepkoech (0:32:15) and Miriam Chebet (0:32:34) finished second and third respectively.