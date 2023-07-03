Kenya Rallies for Harmonized Regional Motor Vehicle Inspection Protocol

Nairobi — Kenya will lead consensus talks on the development of a harmonized regional motor vehicle inspection protocol following tragic Londiani crash Friday that involved a trailer registered in Rwanda.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made the announcement Saturday when he visited the site of the accident that left 51 people dead and 32 others injured.

The initiative is part of a set of measures aimed at curbing road carnage in the country.

In addition to the regional harmonization efforts, the Transport CS directed the relocation of markets situated along roadside reserves.

This decision comes as it was revealed that many of the victims were trading in the roadside market or boarding vehicles at the roadside car park.

"County Governments in partnership with the national government through the intergovernmental framework should construct markets off the Highways even as KeNHA constructs access roads to the markets," he said.

He said the government will also make it mandatory for drivers to undergo refresher courses.

"Some drivers were hesitant on taking the refresher courses but following this accident that killed so many people, the government has decided to make it mandatory to take a refresher training," he said.

To prevent future accidents in the area, which is considered a blackspot, Murkomen announced that his ministry, along with relevant agencies, will revise speed limits and provide speed bumps and additional signage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA) will include the Londiani section among spots earmarked for installation of speed detection cameras during the upcoming pilot phase.

This measure will support the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations

Multi-pronged response

Murkomen further directed the County Transport Safety Committees in all 47 counties to immediately embark on road safety education and awareness programmes for traders, pedestrians, school children and bodaboda operators.

He added that going forward, the National Police Service, with the support of NTSA will intensify anti-drunk driving operations across the country.

NTSA statistics indicate that at least 21,760 people were involved in road accidents in 2022, including 4,690 who died.

In a December speech heralding the publication of road carnage statistics, Murkomen blamed traffic accidents on human error, including drunk or reckless driving, speeding and dangerous overtaking.