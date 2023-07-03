Kenya: Chepkurui Flirts With Full Marathon After Epic Win at Nairobi City Marathon

Nairobi — After crossing the finish line to win the women's 21km race at the Nairobi City Marathon, Gladys Chepkurui says she is tempted by the allure of competing in the 42km race at next year's edition of the road race.

The 2022 Napoli City Half Marathon champion clocked 1:09:06 to beat the tape, ahead of Susan Chembai (1:10:05) and Nancy Chepleting (1:10:17) who claimed the next two podium places.

Chepkurui admitted she will need to take her training to another level if she is to hack the full marathon.

"Yes, of course, I would not mind competing in the full marathon at next year's edition. However, I will have to resume training and possibly put in more effort if I am to succeed here next year," the 2021 Österreichischer Frauenlauf 5km champion said.

It was the 28-year-old's second appearance at the Nairobi City Marathon following on from last year's inaugural edition where she reigned supreme in the women's 10km race.

Chepkurui noted that she is slowly growing fond of the two-year old road race, considering her winning streak in the competition.

"It was quite an enjoyable and unforgettable day for me...last year, I ran in the 10km race and I won and this year, I've upgraded to half marathon and also won. So, that gives me cause for celebration. Today was much better than last year's edition where the weather was much colder than this year," she said.

Whereas Chepkurui is craving for bigger challenges, second-placed finisher Chembai says she will stick to the 21km race.

The 23-year-old was nonetheless proud of the fact that she has improved on her last race at Kigali International Peace Half Marathon, two weeks ago, where she timed 1:14:33 in third.

"I am really happy to finish second here today...it shows that I am improving and my training is paying dividends. My last race was in Kigali where I finished third and today, I have finished second. Therefore, it shows immense improvement and I am really motivated for what's to come," the Iten-based athlete said.

She is hoping for more of the same even as she works on healing her Achilles heal.

"For now, it is back to training even as I discuss with my manager on how to secure more opportunities for competition. I need to work on my speed and endurance because I have seen that there is room for improvement. As for this race (Nairobi City Marathon), I hope to be back next year although I will stick to the half marathon rather than the full marathon," the 2021 Notturna di San Giovanni 10km champion said.